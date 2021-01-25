in Music News

Why Don’t We Reaches #3 On Billboard Artist 100 Amid Success Of “The Good Times And The Bad Ones”

Why Don’t We re-enters this week’s chart at #3.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Why Don’t We’s “The Good Times And The Bad Ones” debuted prominently on this week’s Billboard charts, earning #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top Album Sales listing.

Thanks to the success of the album, the act reaches a new peak on the Billboard Artist 100.

Why Don’t We re-enters this week’s chart at a new high of #3. The group is celebrating its third total week on the listing; it had previously gone as high as #13.

The Artist 100 accounts for activity from factors like album sales, song consumption, and radio activity. Social media used to contribute to the calculation, but its impact is paused as Billboard establishes a new data partnership.

why don't we

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song