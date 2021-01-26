John Cena Will Make His First “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance Of 2021 On February 1

John Cena, who appeared on at least one “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, will soon make his first appearance of 2021.
NBC confirms Cena for the February 1 edition of its flagship late show.
Cena will be the episode’s second interview guest. Bryan Cranston will appear as the lead guest, while Remi Wolf will close the show with a musical performance.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A
Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A
Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A
Thursday, January 28: Guests include Keegan – Michael Key, Terry Gross and musical guest Fontaines D.C. Show #1397A
Friday, January 29: Guests include Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and musical guest Ozuna x Anuel AA. Show #1398A
Monday, February 1: Guests include Bryan Cranston, John Cena and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1399A
