Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin,” A Presumed Response To Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Goes For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

“Skin,” Sabrina Carpenter’s first single at her new Island Records home, is going for immediate mainstream radio airplay.

The song, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, is expected to receive opening day from some key stations. New York’s Z100, for instance, confirmed plans to play the song at or around midnight.

The song’s first official playlist pickups will be reported in conjunction with the January 26 add board (its “impact date”).

Unquestionably one of Carpenter’s most radio-friendly singles, “Skin” is also generating buzz for its lyrical content. Fans and media pose that “Skin” is a response to Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” and at least one line seems to strongly support their case (“Maybe you didn’t it mean it/Maybe blonde was the only rhyme” in “Skin” vs. “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/who always made me doubt” in “drivers license”).

Some also argue that the line “don’t drive yourself insane” is a response to the driving Rodrigo is doing in her song.

Although Rodrigo has not explicitly commented on the subjects of her song, a popular theory says she is referencing a rumored relationship between her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.