Halsey Scheduled For Interview On January 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Halsey will be the lead guest on Monday’s “Corden.”

Two days before appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Halsey will participate in a late-night talk show interview.

According to newly released listings, Halsey will be the lead interview guest on the January 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The episode will also feature a performance by Penn & Teller.

Other upcoming guests on the CBS late-night talk show will include Regina King (January 21), Amanda Gorman (January 21), musical guests Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler (January 21), Jared Leto (January 26), and musical guest Jacob Collier (January 26).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

