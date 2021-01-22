in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Adam Calhoun’s “Pressure” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Adam Calhoun leads the way on the US iTunes sales chart.

Adam Calhoun - Pressure album cover | ACal

By early Friday morning, Adam Calhoun’s new “Pressure” had reached #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The ten-track independent release remains atop the listing as of press time at 2:35AM ET.

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” one of the top performers over the past two weeks, is currently #2 on the chart. Black Pumas’ deluxe self-titled release, an Album of the Year Grammy nominee, is up to #3 on the chart following the act’s Celebrating America performance.

Anuel AA & Ozuna’s new “Los Dioses” is #4 on the listing, and Wardruna’s new “Kvitravn” follows at #5.

