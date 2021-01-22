Justin Timberlake, London Hughes, Anuel AA & Ozuna Scheduled For January 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Justin Timberlake, who has appeared on numerous “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes throughout the years, is set to make his first appearance of 2021.
According to NBC, Timberlake will be the lead guest on the January 29 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by London Hughes and a performance by Anuel AA and Ozuna.
Official listings for the next week’s worth of “Tonight Show” episodes follow:
Friday, January 22: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell. Show #1393A
Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A
Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A
Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A
Thursday, January 28: Guests include Keegan – Michael Key, Terry Gross and musical guest Fontaines D.C. Show #1397A
Friday, January 29: Guests include Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and musical guest Ozuna x Anuel. Show #1398A
