in TV News

Justin Timberlake, London Hughes, Anuel AA & Ozuna Scheduled For January 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Timberlake will make his first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance of 2021.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1236E -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Singer Justin Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon on April 7, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Justin Timberlake, who has appeared on numerous “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes throughout the years, is set to make his first appearance of 2021.

According to NBC, Timberlake will be the lead guest on the January 29 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by London Hughes and a performance by Anuel AA and Ozuna.

Official listings for the next week’s worth of “Tonight Show” episodes follow:

Friday, January 22: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell. Show #1393A

Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A

Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A

Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A

Thursday, January 28: Guests include Keegan – Michael Key, Terry Gross and musical guest Fontaines D.C. Show #1397A

Friday, January 29: Guests include Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and musical guest Ozuna x Anuel. Show #1398A

jimmy fallonjustin timberlakelondon hughesnbcozuna aathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dakota Johnson Scheduled For January 25 “Drew Barrymore Show” Episode

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In Australia