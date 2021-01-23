in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In Australia

“drivers license” remains atop the ARIA chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

A bona fide phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” delivered more fantastic numbers in its second week of release.

Those strong second week numbers help “drivers license” retain its position atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Indeed, “drivers license” spends a second week as the #1 song in the Land Down Under.

Its closest competition again comes from The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU,” while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” spends another week at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” rises nine spots to #5 following the release of a new remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Timberlake, London Hughes, Anuel AA & Ozuna Scheduled For January 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”