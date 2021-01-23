Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In Australia

A bona fide phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” delivered more fantastic numbers in its second week of release.
Those strong second week numbers help “drivers license” retain its position atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.
Indeed, “drivers license” spends a second week as the #1 song in the Land Down Under.
Its closest competition again comes from The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU,” while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” spends another week at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” holds at #4 on this week’s chart, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” rises nine spots to #5 following the release of a new remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.
Loading…