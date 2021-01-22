in TV News

Dakota Johnson Scheduled For January 25 “Drew Barrymore Show” Episode

Dakota Johnson will make another talk show appearance in support of “Our Friend.”

Our Friend poster | Black Bear/Gravitas

Dakota Johnson’s promotional tour for “Our Friend” will continue into next week.

The actress, who made multiple television appearances this past week, will appear on the January 25 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The episode will also feature a daily “Game Show Week” segment.

Other upcoming “Drew” guests include Matthew McConaughey (January 26), Vanna White (January 26), Drew Carey (January 27), David Boreanaz (January 27), Wayne Brady (January 28), Leslie Jordan (January 28), Leah Remini (January 29), Patrick Starrr (January 29), and Ross Matthews (January 29).

Listings are subject to change.

dakota johnsonthe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: ZAYN’s “Nobody Is Listening” Debuts With 4K US Album Sales, 15K Total US Units