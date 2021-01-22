Dakota Johnson Scheduled For January 25 “Drew Barrymore Show” Episode

Dakota Johnson’s promotional tour for “Our Friend” will continue into next week.
The actress, who made multiple television appearances this past week, will appear on the January 25 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
The episode will also feature a daily “Game Show Week” segment.
Other upcoming “Drew” guests include Matthew McConaughey (January 26), Vanna White (January 26), Drew Carey (January 27), David Boreanaz (January 27), Wayne Brady (January 28), Leslie Jordan (January 28), Leah Remini (January 29), Patrick Starrr (January 29), and Ross Matthews (January 29).
Listings are subject to change.
