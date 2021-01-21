in TV News

Playboi Carti Performs “Slay3r” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Playboi Carti delivered a performance on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Playboi Carti on Fallon | Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

In what was a very eagerly anticipated performance, Playboi Carti performed on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist performed “Slay3r,” a cut off his recently released album “Whole Lotta Red.” Said album hit #1 on the Billboard 200 following its Christmas Day release.

The Playboi Carti performance closed an episode that also featured Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Pete Buttigieg, and Hunter Schafer.

Following the late-night broadcast, NBC made some video highlights available via YouTube. Several of those videos, including the full Playboi Carti performance, follow:

jimmy fallonnbcplayboi cartithe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, Black Pumas, Foo Fighters Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Inauguration Special

Special Look: Dakota Johnson Appeared, AJR Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden”