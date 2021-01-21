Playboi Carti Performs “Slay3r” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

In what was a very eagerly anticipated performance, Playboi Carti performed on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist performed “Slay3r,” a cut off his recently released album “Whole Lotta Red.” Said album hit #1 on the Billboard 200 following its Christmas Day release.
The Playboi Carti performance closed an episode that also featured Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Pete Buttigieg, and Hunter Schafer.
Following the late-night broadcast, NBC made some video highlights available via YouTube. Several of those videos, including the full Playboi Carti performance, follow:
Loading…