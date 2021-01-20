in Music News

Songs By Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, Black Pumas, Foo Fighters Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Inauguration Special

Wednesday’s performances sent several songs flying up iTunes.

Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons - Better Days | Inauguration Performance screenshot | Biden Inaugural Committee/YouTube

Wednesday marked the official inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In celebration of the occasion, numerous high-profile performers came together for a “Celebrating America” concert. On the heels of the performances, songs from the special are flying up the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 10:50PM ET, Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake’s “Better Days” holds #1 on the all-genre chart. Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided” follows at #2. Black Pumas’ “Colors” is up to #4, and Foo Fighters’ “Times Like This” is #5.

Currently #3, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is the only Top 5 entry that did not receive a performance during Wednesday’s special.

ant clemonsblack pumascolorsfoo fightersjustin timberlakeolivia rodrigotim mcgrawtimes like thesetyler hubbardundivided

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Malcolm & Marie” Stars John David Washington, Zendaya Set For Upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episodes

Playboi Carti Performs “Slay3r” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)