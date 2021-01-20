Songs By Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, Black Pumas, Foo Fighters Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Inauguration Special

Wednesday marked the official inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In celebration of the occasion, numerous high-profile performers came together for a “Celebrating America” concert. On the heels of the performances, songs from the special are flying up the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 10:50PM ET, Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake’s “Better Days” holds #1 on the all-genre chart. Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided” follows at #2. Black Pumas’ “Colors” is up to #4, and Foo Fighters’ “Times Like This” is #5.

Currently #3, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is the only Top 5 entry that did not receive a performance during Wednesday’s special.