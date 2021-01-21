Halsey Listed For January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

An upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” episode will feature a chat with Halsey.
According to new listings, Halsey will appear on the January 27 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by The Irwins and a Kelly-Oke cover of H.E.R.’s “Hard Place.”
Who else can you expect on next week’s “Kelly” episodes? Complete listings follow:
January 25 – Khloe Kardashian, Impractical Jokers, Lawrence Zarian | Kelly-Oke Cover – Tanya Tucker’s “It’s A Little Too Late”
January 26 – Adam Lambert, Venus Williams | Kelly-Oke Cover – Yazoo’s “Only You”
January 27 – Halsey, The Irwins | Kelly-Oke Cover – H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”
January 28 – Rad Human Hour | Kelly-Oke Cover – The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”
January 29 – Peter Krause, Jennifer Coolidge | Kelly-Oke Cover – Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down”
