in TV News

Halsey Listed For January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

Halsey will make a daytime talk show appearance.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4072 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

An upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” episode will feature a chat with Halsey.

According to new listings, Halsey will appear on the January 27 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by The Irwins and a Kelly-Oke cover of H.E.R.’s “Hard Place.”

Who else can you expect on next week’s “Kelly” episodes? Complete listings follow:

January 25 – Khloe Kardashian, Impractical Jokers, Lawrence Zarian | Kelly-Oke Cover – Tanya Tucker’s “It’s A Little Too Late”
January 26 – Adam Lambert, Venus Williams | Kelly-Oke Cover – Yazoo’s “Only You”
January 27 – Halsey, The Irwins | Kelly-Oke Cover – H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”
January 28 – Rad Human Hour | Kelly-Oke Cover – The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”
January 29 – Peter Krause, Jennifer Coolidge | Kelly-Oke Cover – Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down”

halseythe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adam Lambert, Venus Williams Scheduled To Appear On January 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Capital Cities’ “Safe And Sound” Earns 6x Platinum Certification In United States