Capital Cities’ “Safe And Sound” Earns 6x Platinum Certification In United States

Capital Cities’ hit single “Safe and Sound” has received a major certification upgrade in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Safe and Sound” earned a 6x platinum honor on January 20, 2021. The award signifies at least 6 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Initially released in 2011, “Safe and Sound” caught mainstream fire in 2013. It peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 late in the summer of that year.

“Safe and Sound” was included on Capital Cities’ debut studio album “In A Tidal Wave Of Mystery,” which launched in 2013. The album received a platinum certification on January 20 of this year, confirming 1 million in US album units. Album units are equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.