in TV News

Adam Lambert, Venus Williams Scheduled To Appear On January 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The episode will also feature a Kelly-Oke cover of “Only You.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4082 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Adam Lambert is set to appear on an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

According to new listings, Lambert will appear on the January 26 edition of the daytime talk show.

Beyond their enduring success in entertainment, Lambert and Clarkson notably have shared “American Idol” history. Lambert was the runner-up in season eight, while Clarkson won the inaugural cycle.

The January 26 “Kelly” will also feature a chat with Venus Williams and a feature on Project 48. Clarkson will additionally cover Yazoo’s “Only You” as part of her daily “Kelly-Oke” feature.

Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

adam lambertkelly clarksonthe kelly clarkson showvenus williams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Special Look: Dakota Johnson Appeared, AJR Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Halsey Listed For January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode