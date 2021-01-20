Olivia Rodrigo Debuts At #3 On Billboard Artist 100, “Drivers License” Already Earns US Gold Certification

Thanks to the immensely successful launch of her “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo debuts impressively on this week’s Billboard Artist 100.

The artist starts at #3 on the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity. “Drivers license” contributed the overwhelming majority of Rodrigo’s “points” this week, with some of her past “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” tracks providing a small boost.

Only Morgan Wallen (#1) and Taylor Swift (#2) appear higher on this week’s Artist 100.

As previously reported, “drivers license” debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song, moreover, has already received a gold certification in the United States.

Issued by the RIAA on January 19, the award signifies 500,000 in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“drivers license” follows “All I Want” as the artist’s second gold-certified release.