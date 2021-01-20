in TV News

“Cobra Kai” Star Xolo Maridueña Scheduled For January 29 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The actor plays Miguel Diaz on “Cobra Kai.”

Cobra Kai Season 3 Poster | Netflix | Via @cobrakaiseries on Instagram

The eagerly anticipated third season of “Cobra Kai” made its Netflix debut earlier this month.

In support of the recent launch, star Xolo Maridueña will appear on an upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to the latest listings, Maridueña will appear on the January 29 edition of the daytime talk show.

Mario Lopez is set to guest host the episode, which will also feature a chat with “The Real” hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests will include Pharrell (January 21), Joe Buck (January 21), musical guest Ashe (January 21), Charles Barkley (January 22), Michelle Buteau (January 22), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (January 25), musical guest Ingrid Andress (January 25), Dax Shepard (January 26), Ted Danson (January 27), Lilly Singh (January 27), and Laverne Cox (January 28).

All listings are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

