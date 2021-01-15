First Look: Why Don’t We Performs On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

Why Don’t We will be releasing its new album “The Good Times And The Bad Ones” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Shortly after the album launches on digital platforms, the group will deliver a high-profile TV performance.

Indeed, Why Don’t We performs on Thursday night’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The broadcast kicks off at 12:35AM ET, and the performance should air at around 1:25AM.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features remote interviews with Andie MacDowell and Michael Moore.

Video highlights from the Why Don’t We appearance will be posted below upon availability. For now, enjoy first look screenshots from the broadcast.