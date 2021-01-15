in Music News

Joshua Bassett’s New Single “Lie Lie Lie” Arrives, Scores Key Playlist Looks On Spotify; Music Video Also Live

The new single launched Thursday.

Joshua Bassett - Lie Lie Lie cover | Warner Records

Almost a week after Olivia Rodrigo released “drivers license,” fellow “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett released his eagerly anticipated single.

Entitled “Lie Lie Lie,” the single formally launched Thursday afternoon. The single appears on Bassett’s debut project, set to launch soon via Warner Records.

Like “drivers license,” the Bassett single received noteworthy playlist looks on Spotify. The song appears at #15 on this week’s edition of the US New Music Friday listing, while earning #8 on the influential Pop Rising playlist.

The video is also attracting attention on YouTube; it crossed the 1 million mark right around midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

