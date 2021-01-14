Shaq, Alison Brie, Pa Salieu Scheduled For January 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Shaquille O’Neal, who made multiple “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances in 2020, is about to make his first appearance of 2021.
Shaq will be the lead interview guest on the January 21 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Alison Brie.
Later, Pa Salieu will deliver a musical performance.
Which other celebrities can you expect to see on “Fallon”? Listings for the next week’s worth of episodes follow:
Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A
Friday, January 15: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. Show #1388A
Monday, January 18: Guests include Alex Rodriguez, Spike Lee and musical guests Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ft. Babyface. Show #1389A
Tuesday, January 19: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #1390A
Wednesday, January 20: Guests include Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer and musical guest Playboi Carti. Show #1391A
Thursday, January 21: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie and musical guest Pa Salieu. Show #1392A
