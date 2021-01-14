Ariana Grande’s “Positions” To Earn 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Tying Her Second-Longest Reign Ever

Barring a highly unlikely late-week twist of fate, Ariana Grande’s “positions” will top a fifth consecutive Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Positions” received 11,157 spins during the first four days of the January 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1%, while positioning “positions” as the clear #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it is still slightly gaining and does not face an imminent threat from below, “positions” should remain comfortably atop the listing as the chart goes final.

In securing a fifth week at #1, “positions” will tie “Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj)” for the second-longest reign of Grande’s career. Only “7 rings,” a six-week #1, spent more time atop the pop chart.