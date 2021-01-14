in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Reaches 4x Platinum In United States

The crossover country hit has spent 24 weeks atop Hot Country Songs.

Gabby Barrett - I Hope Video | Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” just crossed a new multi-platinum threshold in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the blockbuster country crossover reached 4x platinum on January 12, 2020. The award signifies at least 4 million units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A massive hit for the former “American Idol” finalist, “I Hope” reached #1 at country radio. It later crossed over to mainstream formats, reaching #1 at hot adult contemporary while charting prominently at pop. A remix featuring Charlie Puth helped amplify its resonance at those formats.

The song’s multi-format success has fueled a 24-week reign atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

charlie puthgabby barretti hope

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” To Earn 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Tying Her Second-Longest Reign Ever

Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” Attains 5x Platinum Status In United States