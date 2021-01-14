Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Reaches 4x Platinum In United States

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” just crossed a new multi-platinum threshold in the United States.
According to the RIAA, the blockbuster country crossover reached 4x platinum on January 12, 2020. The award signifies at least 4 million units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
A massive hit for the former “American Idol” finalist, “I Hope” reached #1 at country radio. It later crossed over to mainstream formats, reaching #1 at hot adult contemporary while charting prominently at pop. A remix featuring Charlie Puth helped amplify its resonance at those formats.
The song’s multi-format success has fueled a 24-week reign atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Loading…