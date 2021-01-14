Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” Attains 5x Platinum Status In United States

Dan + Shay’s hit single “Speechless” has reached the 5x platinum mark in the United States.
According to the RIAA, “Speechless” received the new certification on January 12, 2021. The award confirms at least 5 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
A country radio #1, “Speechless” also found success at mainstream radio formats. It ultimately peaked at #24 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.
“Speechless” remains the duo’s second-most certified single ever. “Tequila,” the group’s biggest hit in terms of RIAA status, holds a 6x platinum honor.
Loading…