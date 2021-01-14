in Music News

Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” Attains 5x Platinum Status In United States

“Speechless” just received a certification upgrade from the RIAA.

Dan + Shay in Speechless | Warner Nashville

Dan + Shay’s hit single “Speechless” has reached the 5x platinum mark in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Speechless” received the new certification on January 12, 2021. The award confirms at least 5 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A country radio #1, “Speechless” also found success at mainstream radio formats. It ultimately peaked at #24 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.

“Speechless” remains the duo’s second-most certified single ever. “Tequila,” the group’s biggest hit in terms of RIAA status, holds a 6x platinum honor.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Reaches 4x Platinum In United States

Ashe’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performance Now Listed For January 21