Hunter Schafer Appearing, Playboi Carti Performing On January 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the Jules-centric special episode of “Euphoria,” star Hunter Schafer will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Schafer will appear for an interview on the January 20 “Fallon” episode. Said “Euphoria” episode airs four days later.

The January 20 edition of “Fallon” will also feature a chat with Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz and a performance by Playboi Carti.

Official listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Wednesday, January 13: Guests include Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, and musical guest Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia. Show #1386A

Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A

Friday, January 15: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. Show #1388A

Monday, January 18: Guests include Alex Rodriguez, Spike Lee and musical guests Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ft. Babyface. Show #1389A

Tuesday, January 19: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #1390A

Wednesday, January 20: Guests include Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer and musical guest Playboi Carti. Show #1391A