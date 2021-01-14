Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Appear For Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Former “The Big Bang Theory” co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are now working together on “Call Me Kat.” Parsons is an executive producer on the show, while Bialik is the star.

To support the new program, they appear on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Parson first appears to discuss how his life outlook changed following his father’s passing. He also discusses his experience with COVID-19.

Bialik then joins the discussion, offering some backstory on her invitation to star in the new show.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but video highlights are already available below: