Dakota Johnson Appearing, AJR Performing On January 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

One night after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” actress Dakota Johnson will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to just-released listings, Johnson will appear on the January 20 edition of the CBS talk show. The appearance precedes the January 22 release of “Our Friend.”

The January 20 “Corden” will additionally feature a musical performance from AJR. The full set of upcoming lineups follows:

January 13 – Paul Bettany, Lennie James

January 14 – Michael Moore, Andie MacDowell, musical guest Why Don’t We

January 19 – Anthony Mackie, musical guest Machine Gun Kelly

January 20 – Dakota Johnson, musical guest AJR

January 21 – Regina King, musical guests Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler