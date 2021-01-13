in TV News

Dakota Johnson Appearing, AJR Performing On January 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Dakota Johnson will appear on Wednesday’s “Corden.”

Dakota Johnson on Corden | Sonja Flemming/CBS

One night after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” actress Dakota Johnson will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to just-released listings, Johnson will appear on the January 20 edition of the CBS talk show. The appearance precedes the January 22 release of “Our Friend.”

The January 20 “Corden” will additionally feature a musical performance from AJR. The full set of upcoming lineups follows:

January 13 – Paul Bettany, Lennie James
January 14 – Michael Moore, Andie MacDowell, musical guest Why Don’t We
January 19 – Anthony Mackie, musical guest Machine Gun Kelly
January 20 – Dakota Johnson, musical guest AJR
January 21 – Regina King, musical guests Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler

ajrcbsdakota johnsonjames cordenthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Already Trending Top 50 At Pop Radio