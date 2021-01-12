Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As it posts incredible numbers on digital platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is attracting early interest at pop radio.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “drivers license” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Inherently impressive for a debut single, the add count is particularly noteworthy given that “drivers license” does not even officially impact until next week. Radio programmers, like so many fans around the world, are simply unwilling to contain their enthusiasm.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board. The single received playlist pickups from 52 new stations.

An impact week add count of 34 slots Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” in third place. Zara Larsson’s “Talk About Love (featuring Young Thug)” grabs fourth with 30 impact week adds.

A new playlist addition for 21 pop stations, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” lands in fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: LOONA’s “Star” (6th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (6th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” (8th-most), Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” (9th-most, tie), and The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (9th-most, tie).