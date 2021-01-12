in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“drivers license” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license video screen | Geffen

As it posts incredible numbers on digital platforms, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is attracting early interest at pop radio.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “drivers license” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Inherently impressive for a debut single, the add count is particularly noteworthy given that “drivers license” does not even officially impact until next week. Radio programmers, like so many fans around the world, are simply unwilling to contain their enthusiasm.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board. The single received playlist pickups from 52 new stations.

An impact week add count of 34 slots Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” in third place. Zara Larsson’s “Talk About Love (featuring Young Thug)” grabs fourth with 30 impact week adds.

A new playlist addition for 21 pop stations, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” lands in fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: LOONA’s “Star” (6th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (6th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” (8th-most), Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” (9th-most, tie), and The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (9th-most, tie).

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Tate McRae Scheduled For January 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio