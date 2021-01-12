in TV News

Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Tate McRae Scheduled For January 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms noteworthy guests for next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on August 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Dakota Johnson will soon make her first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance of 2021.

According to the official NBC website, Johnson will be the lead interview guest on the January 19 “Tonight Show” episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Yara Shahidi.

Fresh off hitting the Top 40 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, Tate McRae will close the episode with a performance.

Official “Tonight Show” listings follow. All are subject to change.

Tuesday, January 12: Guests include Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh and musical guest Jazmine Sullivan. Show #1385A

Wednesday, January 13: Guests include Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, and musical guest Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia. Show #1386A

Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A

Friday, January 15: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. Show #1388A

Monday, January 18: Guests include Alex Rodriguez, Spike Lee and musical guests Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ft. Babyface. Show #1389A

Tuesday, January 19: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #1390A

