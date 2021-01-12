Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic Radio

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat),” which earns third place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board, takes the most added honor at rhythmic radio.

The collaboration won support from 43 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 26 stations, NAV’s “Young Wheezy (featuring Gunna)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic add board.

Russ’ “Psycho Pt. 2” lands in third place with 20 new adds. With 8 pickups each, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” and Lil Durk’s “Stay Down (featuring 6lack & Young Thug)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: EarthGang’s “Options (featuring Wale)” (6th-most, tie), SZA’s “Good Days” (6th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” (8th-most, tie), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (8th-most, tie), and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” (8th-most, tie).