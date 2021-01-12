in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Added By New York’s Z100

“drivers license” and “Body” have won support from New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license cover art | Geffen

Yet another major pop radio station has confirmed its support for Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”

Influential New York station Z100 picked up the song in conjunction with the January 12 pop radio add board. New York’s #1 Hit Music Station also added Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Body” to its playlist.

“drivers license” does not technically impact until January 19, but dozens of stations have already added the song. It will likely top this week’s Mediabase add board.

“Body” recently entered the Top 30 on the pop radio chart; the multi-format hit has proven even more successful at rhythmic and urban radio, where it already holds Top 10 positions on the real-time chart.

Headline Planet’s complete pop radio add recap will arrive later Tuesday.

bodydrivers licensemegan thee stallionolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Tate McRae Scheduled For January 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”