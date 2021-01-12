Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Added By New York’s Z100

Yet another major pop radio station has confirmed its support for Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”

Influential New York station Z100 picked up the song in conjunction with the January 12 pop radio add board. New York’s #1 Hit Music Station also added Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Body” to its playlist.

“drivers license” does not technically impact until January 19, but dozens of stations have already added the song. It will likely top this week’s Mediabase add board.

“Body” recently entered the Top 30 on the pop radio chart; the multi-format hit has proven even more successful at rhythmic and urban radio, where it already holds Top 10 positions on the real-time chart.

Headline Planet’s complete pop radio add recap will arrive later Tuesday.