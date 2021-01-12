in Music News

Tate McRae Reaches #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “You Broke Me First” Reaches Top 40 On Hot 100

Tate McRae’s chart success continues.

Emerging pop star Tate McRae has a milestone week on this week’s Billboard charts.

The artist, notably, rises two spots to #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. Accounting for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio, the listing ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on key Billboard song or album charts.

McRae concurrently debuts at #85 on the overall Billboard Artist 100. The chart uses the same methodology as the Emerging Artists listing but does not include the eligibility restrictions.

McRae’s artist chart ascent coincides with a new Hot 100 peak for “you broke me first.” The artist’s breakthrough single rises eleven places to #40 on this week’s chart, which ranks the hottest songs in America based on sales, streams, and radio activity.

