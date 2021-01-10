in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reaches #1 On Daily US Spotify, US Apple Music & Global Apple Music Charts, Takes #2 On Global Spotify

“drivers license” continues its fantasic opening week run.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoyed a mammoth second day on the major streaming platforms.

The debut single, notably, rose four places to claim #1 on Saturday’s US Spotify streaming chart. The daily American streaming count of 2,730,279 tops Friday’s mark by a whopping 168%.

“drivers license” concurrently rocketed forty-four places to #2 on the Global Spotify streaming chart. The acclaimed new single received 4,601,934 Saturday Spotify streams around the world, reflecting a gain of 199% over Friday’s number.

“drivers license” meanwhile took #1 on the US and Global Apple Music streaming charts for Saturday. It was #21 and #26 on the Friday iterations of those charts.

Not simply a strong streaming performer, “drivers license” also retains its #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Makes Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late Reelase

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart