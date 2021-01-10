Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reaches #1 On Daily US Spotify, US Apple Music & Global Apple Music Charts, Takes #2 On Global Spotify

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoyed a mammoth second day on the major streaming platforms.

The debut single, notably, rose four places to claim #1 on Saturday’s US Spotify streaming chart. The daily American streaming count of 2,730,279 tops Friday’s mark by a whopping 168%.

“drivers license” concurrently rocketed forty-four places to #2 on the Global Spotify streaming chart. The acclaimed new single received 4,601,934 Saturday Spotify streams around the world, reflecting a gain of 199% over Friday’s number.

“drivers license” meanwhile took #1 on the US and Global Apple Music streaming charts for Saturday. It was #21 and #26 on the Friday iterations of those charts.

Not simply a strong streaming performer, “drivers license” also retains its #1 position on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.