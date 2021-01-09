The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Makes Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late Reelase

It may have arrived late in the January 1-7 tracking period, but The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” still attracted big interest on YouTube.

Credited with 18.0 million views, the buzzy video arrives at #12 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Save Your Tears” received 3.9 million tracking period views from other official/eligible uploads, bringing its total tracking period play count to 21.9 million. The count thrusts “Save Your Tears” onto the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #21.

“Save Your Tears” fared proportionately well in Canada and the United States. It debuts at #3 on the Canada YouTube Videos Chart and #2 on the Canada YouTube Songs Chart. It flips positions in the US, earning #2 on the Videos Chart and #3 on the Songs Chart.