Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” stays atop the Mediabase urban radio chart for another week.
Played ~5,369 times during the January 3-9 tracking period, “BS” earns a fourth consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 115 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “BS” ahead of the pack.
Up two places, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s enduring “Go Crazy” takes #2 with ~5,102 spins (+181).
Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg)” drops one spot to #3, and Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” ascends one spot to #4. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” meanwhile drops two places to #5.
