in Music News

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“BS” extends its reign to four weeks.

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo cover | Courtesy of Def Jam Publicity

Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” stays atop the Mediabase urban radio chart for another week.

Played ~5,369 times during the January 3-9 tracking period, “BS” earns a fourth consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 115 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “BS” ahead of the pack.

Up two places, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s enduring “Go Crazy” takes #2 with ~5,102 spins (+181).

Lil Baby’s “We Paid (featuring 42 Dugg)” drops one spot to #3, and Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” ascends one spot to #4. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” meanwhile drops two places to #5.

42 duggatr son sonbsChris BrownDrakeh.e.r.jhene aikolil durkrodwaveyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reaches #1 On Daily US Spotify, US Apple Music & Global Apple Music Charts, Takes #2 On Global Spotify

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Secures 6th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio