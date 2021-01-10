I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, takes #1 this week.

“Leave Me Alone” received ~2,735 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period. The format-leading play count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 271 spins.

After returning to #1 last week, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” falls to #2 this week. The smash received ~2,572 spins (+47).

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” holds at #3, and Cannons’ “Fire For You” stays in the #4 position on this week’s chart. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” concurrently spends another week in the #5 position.

