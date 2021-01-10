in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Increases Lead Over #2 Song

“positions” leads by more than 1150 spins.

Ariana Grande - positions video screen | Republic

Living up to Headline Planet’s projection, Ariana Grande’s “positions” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It, moreover, further distances itself from the #2 song.

Credited with ~19,615 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, “positions” secures a fourth week atop the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 864, while expanding the song’s cushion over the #2 song.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” again that #2 song, received ~18,452 spins this week (+494).

The cushion of more than 1,150 plays marks the Grande tune’s biggest margin of victory yet.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” (#3), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (#4), and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring Dua Lipa)” (#5) also hold steady this week.

24kgoldnariana grandeava maxchance the rapperdababydua lipaiann diorJustin Bieberpositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

NOTD & Catello’s “Nobody” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart