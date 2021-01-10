Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Increases Lead Over #2 Song

Living up to Headline Planet’s projection, Ariana Grande’s “positions” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It, moreover, further distances itself from the #2 song.

Credited with ~19,615 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period, “positions” secures a fourth week atop the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 864, while expanding the song’s cushion over the #2 song.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” again that #2 song, received ~18,452 spins this week (+494).

The cushion of more than 1,150 plays marks the Grande tune’s biggest margin of victory yet.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” (#3), Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (#4), and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring Dua Lipa)” (#5) also hold steady this week.