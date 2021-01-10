in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Secures 6th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Kings & Queens” still wears the Hot AC crown.

Ava Max - Kings & Queens cover art | Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” continues its run atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a sixth week in the pinnacle position.

“Kings & Queens” keeps #1 thanks to its ~5,875 tracking period plays. Though short of last week’s mark by 52, the figure keeps “Kings & Queens” in the #1 position.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” credited with ~5,403 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period (-203), holds at #2.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #3 this week, and AJR’s “Bang!” ascends one place to #4. Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” concurrently falls two spots to #5 on the official chart.

ava maxkings & queens

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio