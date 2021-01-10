Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Secures 6th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” continues its run atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a sixth week in the pinnacle position.
“Kings & Queens” keeps #1 thanks to its ~5,875 tracking period plays. Though short of last week’s mark by 52, the figure keeps “Kings & Queens” in the #1 position.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” credited with ~5,403 spins during the January 3-9 tracking period (-203), holds at #2.
Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #3 this week, and AJR’s “Bang!” ascends one place to #4. Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” concurrently falls two spots to #5 on the official chart.
Loading…