Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

After making a strong opening day impact, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” got even hotter on day two.

At 4PM ET Saturday, the song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“NUMBER ONE IM SCREAMING MY HEAD OFF,” wrote Rodrigo in an Instagram story celebrating the news.

“drivers license,” which spent the early part of the day at #3, leapfrogged Taylor Swift’s new “evermore” bonus tracks “it’s time to go” and “right where you left me” to claim #1. Those songs now appear at #4 and #5, respectively.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” and Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” complete the Top 5, respectively claiming the #4 and #5 rankings.

Released on Geffen Records, “drivers license” represents Rodrigo’s official debut single. Her previously releases, including the gold-certified “All I Want,” were all part of soundtracks.