in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“drivers license” continues to make impressive waves.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

After making a strong opening day impact, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” got even hotter on day two.

At 4PM ET Saturday, the song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“NUMBER ONE IM SCREAMING MY HEAD OFF,” wrote Rodrigo in an Instagram story celebrating the news.

“drivers license,” which spent the early part of the day at #3, leapfrogged Taylor Swift’s new “evermore” bonus tracks “it’s time to go” and “right where you left me” to claim #1. Those songs now appear at #4 and #5, respectively.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” and Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” complete the Top 5, respectively claiming the #4 and #5 rankings.

Released on Geffen Records, “drivers license” represents Rodrigo’s official debut single. Her previously releases, including the gold-certified “All I Want,” were all part of soundtracks.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Projected For #1 With 185-210K Opening Week US Units

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Earns #1 On Real-Time US Apple Music Chart