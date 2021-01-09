in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The new Justin Bieber received considerable first-week interest.

Justin Bieber - Anyone video screen | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Day release “Anyone” found an impressive opening week audience on YouTube.

The music video received 30 million views during the January 1-7 tracking period. The impressive count yields “Anyone” a #5 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, YouTube credits “Anyone” with 33.1 million in total first-week streams. The count positions “Anyone” at #6 on the overall Global YouTube Songs Chart.

In conjunction with the “Anyone” release, Bieber rises ten spots to #15 on the Global YouTube Artists chart. He received 121 million total YouTube views during the tracking week.

