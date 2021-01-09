in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Earns #1 On Real-Time US Apple Music Chart

The song enjoys another opening weekend chart achievement.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license cover art | Geffen

The chart achievements keep coming for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “drivers license.”

As of 6:30PM ET Saturday, “drivers license” occupies the #1 position on the real-time US Apple Music chart.

Apple Music publishes two sets of charts — a real-time chart and an official, daily breakdown. “drivers license” debuted at #21 on official daily chart for Friday and will surely vault into the upper reaches of Saturday’s official chart. Whether it can hit #1 on that listing remains to be seen (Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” which spent the day’s first eighteen hours atop the real-time listing, theoretically has an advantage).

In addition to ruling the real-time Apple Music chart, “drivers license” holds the #1 position on the US iTunes sales chart. The song meanwhile debuted at #5 on the daily US Spotify chart for Friday; there is optimism that it may move higher on Saturday’s listing.

In addition to receiving rave reviews from critics and fans, “drivers license” has spurred ample interest on TikTok and other powerful social channels. The launch is about as successful as it gets for a debut single.

