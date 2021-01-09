in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” Earns #18 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Treat People With Kindness” arrives on this week’s chart.

Harry and Phoebe in TPWK | Columbia

The buzzy video for Harry Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” makes its presence felt on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 14.7 million views during the January 1-7 tracking period, “Treat People With Kindness” starts at #18 on the listing.

Released at the onset of the tracking period, the video co-stars the Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Treat People With Kindness” earned 15.1 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #46 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

harry stylesPhoebe Waller-Bridgetreat people with kindness

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart