Harry Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” Earns #18 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The buzzy video for Harry Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” makes its presence felt on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 14.7 million views during the January 1-7 tracking period, “Treat People With Kindness” starts at #18 on the listing.

Released at the onset of the tracking period, the video co-stars the Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Treat People With Kindness” earned 15.1 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #46 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.