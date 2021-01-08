Lili Reinhart Booked For Interview On January 12 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Actress Lili Reinhart will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to official listings, Reinhart will be an interview guest on the January 12 episode. The appearance precedes the fifth season “Riverdale” premiere, which will air on January 20.

The January 12 “Colbert” will also feature a chat with James Comey. Other upcoming listings follow:

