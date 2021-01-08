in TV News

Lili Reinhart Booked For Interview On January 12 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The “Riverdale” actress will appear on Tuesday’s “Colbert.”

Actress Lili Reinhart will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

According to official listings, Reinhart will be an interview guest on the January 12 episode. The appearance precedes the fifth season “Riverdale” premiere, which will air on January 20.

The January 12 “Colbert” will also feature a chat with James Comey. Other upcoming listings follow:

January 8 – “The Colbert Questionnert” with George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks; musical guest The Mountain Goats
January 11 – Chris Rock, musical guest Joss Stone
January 12 – James Comey, Lili Reinhart
January 13 – Samantha Bee, Paul Mescal
January 14 – Bernie Sanders, musical guest FINNEAS

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

