Cole Sprouse Scheduled For Interview On January 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the upcoming “Riverdale” season premiere, principal cast member Cole Sprouse will make a noteworthy late-night television appearance.
Sprouse will be an interview guest on the January 15 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actor is set as the episode’s second interviewee. Nicole Kidman will be the lead guest, while Henry Hall will close the show with a performance.
Official “Fallon” listings follow:
Friday, January 8: Guests include Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Regé-Jean Page and Mark Normand. Show #1383A
Monday, January 11: Guests include Rashida Jones, Bill Burr and musical guest Old Dominion. Show #1384A
Tuesday, January 12: Guests include Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh and musical guest Jazmine Sullivan. Show #1385A
Wednesday, January 13: Guests include Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett and musical guest Jacob Collier ft. Daniel Caesar. Show #1386A
Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A
Friday, January 15: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. Show #1388A
Loading…