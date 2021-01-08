in TV News

Jenna Ortega To Support “It’s All Love” On January 15 “Drew Barrymore Show”

The actress and author will discuss her new book.

Actress Jenna Ortega recently released a book entitled “It’s All Love: Reflections For Your Heart & Soul.”

Next week, she will support the project with a daytime television appearance.

Ortega will appear on the January 15 “Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio, and a beauty box giveaway.

Other upcoming “Drew” guests are as follows: Craig Ferguson (January 11), The Bella Twins (January 11), Chef Pilar Valdes (January 11), Carrie Underwood (January 12), Jane Krakowski (January 13), Tegan & Sara (January 13), Meagan Good (January 14), and Gary Vaynerchuk (January 14).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

