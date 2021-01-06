in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Justin Bieber’s “Holy” has crossed the 1 million unit mark.

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper - Holy cover | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s hit single “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Holy” received its platinum certification on Tuesday, January 5. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Released in mid-September 2020, “Holy” has thus far peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It meanwhile sits at #3 on the latest Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Following the “Holy” honor, Bieber boasts 92.5 million in certified US digital single units. He ranks seventh on the all-time list, below only Drake, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Eminem, Kanye West, and Katy Perry.

