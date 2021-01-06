SZA’s “Good Days” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

SZA’s buzzy “Good Days” is proving resonant on Spotify. After spending two days at #2, the song rose to #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for January 5, 2021.

“Good Days” received 994,651 US streams on Tuesday. The count tops the prior day’s mark by just over 30,000 streams.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” the previous #1, fell to #2 on Tuesday with 940,001 daily streams.

Although it is proportionately popular in the United States, “Good Days” is also faring well globally. The song received 1.874 million total worldwide streams on Tuesday, yielding a #24 ranking on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.