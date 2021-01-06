in Music News

SZA’s “Good Days” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Good Days” moves ahead of Justin Bieber’s “Anyone.”

SZA - Good Days lyric video screen | Top Dawg/RCA

SZA’s buzzy “Good Days” is proving resonant on Spotify. After spending two days at #2, the song rose to #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for January 5, 2021.

“Good Days” received 994,651 US streams on Tuesday. The count tops the prior day’s mark by just over 30,000 streams.

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” the previous #1, fell to #2 on Tuesday with 940,001 daily streams.

Although it is proportionately popular in the United States, “Good Days” is also faring well globally. The song received 1.874 million total worldwide streams on Tuesday, yielding a #24 ranking on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

good dayssza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Anya Taylor-Joy Talks “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Lord Of The Rings” On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Watch Now)