Seventeen Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Watch Now)

The band Seventeen performs on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday January 6, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” featured the epitome of an eagerly anticipated performance.
In what represented the group’s US late-night television debut, superstar Korean act SEVENTEEN performed “Home;Run” on the popular CBS talk show.
The performance followed host James Corden’s chat with comedian Jim Gaffigan. It preceded the group’s upcoming “IN-COMPLETE” concert, which is set to stream live on January 23.
Wednesday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM ET. Shortly after the broadcast began, CBS shared first-look screenshots of the Seventeen performance. The network subsequently made the video available; both media items follow:
