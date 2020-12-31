“Dickinson” Star Hailee Steinfeld To Appear On January 8 “Good Morning America”

The day season two of “Dickinson” premieres on Apple TV+, star Hailee Steinfeld will make a high-profile broadcast television appearance.
ABC confirms Steinfeld for an interview on the January 8 edition of “Good Morning America.”
The January 8 “GMA” episode will also feature a chat with Michael Ealy; FITZ of Fitz & The Tantrums will meanwhile deliver a musical performance.
Complete listings for upcoming “Good Morning America” follow:
Monday, January 4— Bachelor Matt James (“The Bachelor”); actress Hilary Swank (“Fatale”)
Tuesday, January 5— Author and professional athlete Tim Tebow (“Bronco & Friends”); authors Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham (“Influence”); “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”’s Ken Jennings (“The Chase”)
Wednesday, January 6— Author Rachel Cruze (“Know Yourself, Know Your Money”); actor Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)
Thursday, January 7— Singer and author Lil Nas X (“C Is For Country”)
Friday, January 8— ActressHailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); actor Michael Ealy (“Fatale”); a performance by Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums
Saturday, January 9— Binge This! with Kay Adams
