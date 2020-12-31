in TV News

“Dickinson” Star Hailee Steinfeld To Appear On January 8 “Good Morning America”

Season two premieres that day.

Hailee Steinfeld in season two of “Dickinson,” premiering January 8 on Apple TV+ | Photo courtesy of Apple TV+ Press Room

The day season two of “Dickinson” premieres on Apple TV+, star Hailee Steinfeld will make a high-profile broadcast television appearance.

ABC confirms Steinfeld for an interview on the January 8 edition of “Good Morning America.”

The January 8 “GMA” episode will also feature a chat with Michael Ealy; FITZ of Fitz & The Tantrums will meanwhile deliver a musical performance.

Complete listings for upcoming “Good Morning America” follow:

Monday, January 4— Bachelor Matt James (“The Bachelor”); actress Hilary Swank (“Fatale”)

Tuesday, January 5— Author and professional athlete Tim Tebow (“Bronco & Friends”); authors Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham (“Influence”); “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”’s Ken Jennings (“The Chase”)

Wednesday, January 6— Author Rachel Cruze (“Know Yourself, Know Your Money”); actor Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Thursday, January 7— Singer and author Lil Nas X (“C Is For Country”)

Friday, January 8— ActressHailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); actor Michael Ealy (“Fatale”); a performance by Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums

Saturday, January 9— Binge This! with Kay Adams

abcapple tv+dickinsongood morning americahailee steinfeld

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Best Coast, Steve Earle Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

First Look: Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser, LaurDIY Appear On January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”