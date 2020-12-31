in TV News

First Look: Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser, LaurDIY Appear On January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Both make in-studio appearances on Thursday’s “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4074 -- Pictured: Mary Mouser -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“Cobra Kai” star Mary Mouser will support season three with an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Mouser will be an in-studio guest on the January 7 “Kelly” episode.

In addition to the “Cobra Kai” star’s appearance, Thursday’s “Kelly” will feature an in-studio demonstration from Lauren “LaurDIY” Riihimaki. Jay Leno will appear for a video interview, and Tim Allen and Brene Brown are also listed for appearances in some capacity.

Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” will serve as the daily “Kelly-Oke” cover.

In advance of the episode, NBC Universal revealed first-look photos from the taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4074 — Pictured: (l-r) Jay Leno (on screen), Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4074 — Pictured: Lauren Riihimaki — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4074 — Pictured: Mary Mouser — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

