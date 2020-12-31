First Look: Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser, LaurDIY Appear On January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Cobra Kai” star Mary Mouser will support season three with an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Mouser will be an in-studio guest on the January 7 “Kelly” episode.

In addition to the “Cobra Kai” star’s appearance, Thursday’s “Kelly” will feature an in-studio demonstration from Lauren “LaurDIY” Riihimaki. Jay Leno will appear for a video interview, and Tim Allen and Brene Brown are also listed for appearances in some capacity.

Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” will serve as the daily “Kelly-Oke” cover.

In advance of the episode, NBC Universal revealed first-look photos from the taping.