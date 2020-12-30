Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Best Coast, Steve Earle Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

Currently on holiday hiatus, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return with four new episodes during the week of January 4, 2021. Each will feature a musical performer.

Machine Gun Kelly will perform on the January 4 episode, closing a broadcast that will also feature Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt James.

Yungblud will follow with a performance on January 5. The episode’s interview guests will be Jim Parsons and Elizabeth Olsen.

Best Coast will play a January 6 broadcast that also includes Regina King and Jake Tapper.

The January 7 episode, presently set as the week’s final original, will feature music from Steve Earle. Tessa Thompson and Paul Bettany will be interview guests.