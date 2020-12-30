Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Best Coast, Steve Earle Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, November 12, included Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Chris Stapleton (“Starting Over”).
(ABC/Randy Holmes)
JIMMY KIMMEL
Currently on holiday hiatus, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return with four new episodes during the week of January 4, 2021. Each will feature a musical performer.
Machine Gun Kelly will perform on the January 4 episode, closing a broadcast that will also feature Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt James.
Yungblud will follow with a performance on January 5. The episode’s interview guests will be Jim Parsons and Elizabeth Olsen.
Best Coast will play a January 6 broadcast that also includes Regina King and Jake Tapper.
The January 7 episode, presently set as the week’s final original, will feature music from Steve Earle. Tessa Thompson and Paul Bettany will be interview guests.
