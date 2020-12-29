The Bitch Bible Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Amid Success Of “Bitch”

Last week, Jackie “The Bitch Bible” Schimmel made waves with the release of her single “Bitch.” The song spent time at #1 US iTunes sales chart, while amassing a healthy amount of opening week buzz.

Thanks to the song’s early success, the blogger and podcast host debuts on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The Bitch Bible arrives at #24 on this week’s listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on Billboard’s key song and album charts. The Emerging Artists listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity (social media typically factors into the equation, but its impact is on hold as Billboard revamps its Social 50 chart).

In the case of The Bitch Bible, the overwhelming majority of activity came from “Bitch.” The song concurrently debuts at #24 on the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.