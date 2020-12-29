Aly & AJ’s Explicit “Potential Breakup Song” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier Tuesday, Aly & AJ released a new, explicit version of their signature hit “Potential Breakup Song.”
By Tuesday afternoon, it was the best-selling song on the US iTunes sales chart.
Indeed, “Potential Breakup Song” holds the #1 position as of press time at 3:55PM ET Tuesday. It seized the throne from AJR’s “Bang!,” which had ruled the listing since Saturday. “Bang!” is now #2 on the chart.
Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” (#3), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#4), and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (#5) complete the current Top 5.
Loading…